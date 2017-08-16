AC Milan vs KF Shkendija Prediction, Betting Tips and Preview ahead of Thursday’s Europa League fixture.
AC Milan vs KF Shkendija
Europa League 2017/18
17th August, 19:45 pm BST
San Siro, Milan
Live Stream: The match will not be broadcast on live TV in the UK
AC MILAN TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Milan recorded a 3-0 aggregate victory over CS U Craiova in the previous round and are expected to field a strong line-up on Thursday.
The Italian side are currently on an eleven-game unbeaten streak in the Europa League since a 4-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Cup semi-finals back in 2001/2002.
Gabriel Paletta is doubtful for the game, while Lucas Biglia is missing through a thigh injury.
Probable Milan squad: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Storari, Abate, Antonelli, Calabria, Conti, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Zapata, Bonaventura, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo, Borini, Cutrone, Niang, Silva.
KF SHKENDIJA TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Shkendija have lost just once in their last eleven games across all competitions.
The Macedonian side have eliminated the likes of Dacia Chisinau, HJK Helsinki and Trakai to secure the tie against Milan.
Besart Ibraimi is one to watch for Shkendija as he was the First League’s top scorer last term with 20 goals. He has already scored five goals in this season’s Europa League qualifiers.
Probable KF Shkendija squad: Bejtula, Čelikovic, Alimi, Todorovski, Hasani, Totre, Ibraimi, Abdurahimi, Radeski, Bojku, Shefiti, Hasani, Fazlagikj, Teqja, Murati, Chiljafi, Avdyli.
For a light-hearted look at Shkendija ahead of the game check out this video:
AC MILAN VS KF SHKENDIJA KEY STATS
Milan are undefeated in eleven Europa League home games, scoring at least two goals in eight of those.
There have been over 1.5 first half goals in nine out of Milan’s last 10 games played.
Shkendija have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games across all competitions.
AC MILAN VS KF SHKENDIJA BETTING TIPS
Milan are priced at 1/6 to win, with Shkendija on offer at 16/1.
Over 2.5 goals is priced as 8/15, while the most popular correct score bet is Milan to win 2-0 which is available at 9/2.
AC MILAN VS KF SHKENDIJA PREDICTION
Milan should hold too many guns for Shkendija and a comfortable home win is on the cards.
Milan 3-0 Shkendija