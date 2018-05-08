We reported on Wednesday, May 2 that Manchester United wanted a deal with Chelsea that included Willian for Anthony Martial’s signature this summer, and United fans aren’t pleased at the prospect of losing the 22-year-old.
According to The S*n, United could agree a deal worth £80m to sell Martial as he doesn’t figure in Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans, but there’s a feeling the the Red Devils boss could regret letting such a talented player leave.
The Portuguese coach was left red-faced after re-signing Romelu Lukaku last summer, a player he sold when in charge of Chelsea.
He also took flak for letting Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go, with the world-class pair battling it out of the PFA Players of the year award this season. Martial could be another to add to the list.
I love martial, and seriously hate Mourinho
— matt (@fighttomofight) May 7, 2018
If I'm being honest I'd be absolutely fuming if we let Martial leave this summer
— Josh Green (@Greeeeeny) May 7, 2018
Please martial don’t leave Manchester united
— Femi crown (@Femicrown7) May 7, 2018
Please don't sell @AnthonyMartial Jose' @ManUtd #DeBryune #Lukaku
— Francis (@ianfran01549951) May 7, 2018
Martial is my favourite United player, please don’t get rid of him José…
— Arran Sweetman (@ArranSweetman) May 7, 2018
Please dont leave me @AnthonyMartial
— Tim Granvik (@TimGranvik) May 7, 2018
United signed Martial from AS Monaco in 2015 and he’s gone on to make 135 appearances in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and making 26 assists.
The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a starting place this season, however, making just 18 Premier League starts, but he’s still contributed 14 goals in the top flight.
Mourinho has played the French international in every competition this season, with many appearances coming from the bench, but he still wants to sell him at the end of the campaign, provided Willian joins as a replacement.
Given Martial is seven years the Brazilian’s junior, it’s not hard to see why supporters aren’t happy with United’s latest transfer developments.
