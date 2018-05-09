Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours ‘Absolute joke’, ‘Useless’ – fans slaughter Man Utd after Pogba is linked with PSG

9 May, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and supporters have taken aim at the club and manager Jose Mourinho for seemingly forcing the French international out of Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old re-joined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016 and has gone on to make 85 appearances in all competitions. However, the 25-year-old has struggled for consistency which could see him leaving in the summer. And after Paris Saint-Germain were linked with the club-record signing, fans couldn’t resist having a dig.

Pogba has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring and creating 16 goals. The midfielder can drive with the ball from deep, pick out a pass from anywhere on the pitch and has a good eye for goal. However, Mourinho hasn’t been able to get the best of United’s club-record signing.

As a result, speculation is rife on where he could go at the end of the season. Real Madrid have been linked and wanted to sign Pogba before United won the race for his signature, but PSG’s interest could prove a stumbling block in their bid to land a long-term target.

Despite his performances needing improvement, Pogba being sold two years after re-joining United wouldn’t go down too well. To have spent a club-record fee to procure his signature from Juve, United’s scouting team would be in for a lot of criticism for him not reaching his potential back in England.

