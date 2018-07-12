Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Absolute bargain’ – fans can’t believe Hull signed West Ham defender Burke for so cheap

‘Absolute bargain’ – fans can’t believe Hull signed West Ham defender Burke for so cheap

12 July, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Hull City, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Hull City confirmed the signing of West Ham United defender Reece Burke and supporters can’t believe how cheap he was. After shipping so many league goals in 2017/18 and losing two defenders this summer, City are in need of replacements.

The 21-year-old cost the Tigers £1.5m and will look to become a first-team regular at the KCOM Stadium. Burke rose through the youth ranks to the senior side at West Ham and went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions. Fans were stunned how little he cost Hull.

Burke struggled for playing time with United due to stiff competition in the defence. The likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Winston Reid, Declan Rice, James Collins and Jose Fonte were ahead of the centre-back in the pecking order, forcing the England u20 international to seek a move to a club willing to give him more opportunities.

Hull finished 18th in the Championship last season, conceding 70 goals in 46 games. City could benefit from Burke joining their porous defence ahead of the new season as they’ve lost a number of players from their backline this summer. Michael Dawson has left Hull to join former side Nottingham Forest while Michael Hector re-joined parent club Chelsea after his loan spell.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Big decision for Marcelo Bielsa as West Brom eye move for Leeds defender Pontus Jansson

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.