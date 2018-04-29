Abramovich helping Chelsea agree deal with Juventus for Asamoah

According to Tuttosport, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is trying to convince Juventus outcast Kwadwo Asamoah to reject Inter Milan’s interest and come to Stamford Bridge this summer. The report states Chelsea are giving up on Alex Sandro and want a £20m deal for the £38k-per-week wing-back instead.
Asamoah joined Juventus from Udinese in 2012 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances in all competitions, contributing 26 goals. The Ghanaian international, who boasts 69 caps for his country, has won five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias, but his time in Turin could be coming to an end.
The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, being left out in seven of Juventus’ 10 Champions League outings, while playing a bit part role in the league. Asamoah has managed just 17 Serie A starts, with Sandro often being preferred by manager Massimiliano Allegri.
The S*n revealed Asamoah turned down a new deal to stay at Juve which is why Chelsea are hoping to capitalise on the situation. Inter’s interest could prove a stumbling block, however, even despite Abramovich’s best efforts to lure the Ghanaian to London this summer, but time will tell who wins the race for his signature.
Stats from Transfermarkt.