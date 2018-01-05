Tottenham set to offer a new deal to Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham are hoping to agree to a new deal with Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian defender has been a key player for Pochettino and Spurs are not ready to lose him yet.
According to reports, Daniel Levy is set to meet with the defender’s representatives soon and a new contract offer is imminent.
Alderweireld has a contract until 2019 and Spurs have the option to trigger a one-year extension. However, if the option is triggered, Alderweireld will be free to leave for £25m during a brief window in the summer of 2019.
It is a complicated situation and it will be interesting to see what happens.
Alderweireld is good enough to play for most top clubs in Europe and Tottenham will have to present a lucrative offer if they want him to sign a new long-term deal.
Meanwhile, the Londoners are hoping to seal a mega money contract agreement with Harry Kane as well. They are ready to make him the best paid English player in the Premier League.