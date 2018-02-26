Arsenal fans react to their performance against Manchester City

Arsenal crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final last night the fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations after the game.
The Gunners failed to put up a fight against Pep Guardiola’s side and the players were heavily criticised for their lacklustre display at Wembley.
Arsenal have been very inconsistent this season but the Gunners faithful were expecting a trophy given their impressive record at Wembley in the recent seasons.
Goals from Aguero, Kompany and David Silva sealed a memorable cup win for the Premier League leaders as Arsenal struggled to cope with City’s intensity.
Players like Xhaka and Ramsey failed to control the game in the midfield and Arsenal paid a heavy price. The Gunners are already out of the top four race and the Europa League is their only chance of silverware it seems.
Arsenal fans seemed quite disappointed with the unprofessional performance from their players and this is how they reacted on Twitter after the game.
Wasn’t so much the better team. We just didn’t show up at all.
— Rogue Stu (@stub182) February 25, 2018
WENGER OUT FFS. Can’t you lot see that? We’re bang average now. Pull the plug on him.
— Stephen Yeates (@Y8ssssssss) February 25, 2018
Beaten by a team that had character which apparently we had once…
— Always Red (@DarrylSquires1) February 25, 2018
27 points clear of Man City in the league
10 points clear of Spurs in 4th
Not sure of making top 4
Lost the EFL Cup
Will face AC Milan for a place in the quarter final of UEL
Wenger gets a contract extension at the end of the season.
FATE of Arsenal FC pic.twitter.com/o3dGVafUOb
— Pierre-Henrikh Aubameyang (@ObakhenaDaniels) February 25, 2018
Better ? Yes by miles, but don’t down play how embarrassing our players were. Not just a few , all of them. Someone at this club needs to grow a set and tell Arsene to take a hike because he’s turned us into a joke.
— Charlie Clarke (@ChazClarke2) February 25, 2018
Haha we didn’t even try. Joke of a club.
— Neil (@neilnorris) February 25, 2018
Beaten by the better team? We didn’t even turn up!!!!!!
— Martin Newstead (@itstheLIKWID) February 25, 2018
Beaten by Arsené Wenger, not a better Team.
— ONYEAMA CHETENNA (@chetenna) February 25, 2018
The only silly mistake is extending Wenger’s contract
— goonerGregs🐺 (@ManLikeGregs) February 25, 2018
Wenger has lost his identity as a coach. No longer a winner. No longer plays beautiful football. No longer develops young players into top players. I really struggle to see what value he offers a club like Arsenal right now. He must walk or be sacked this season.
— AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) February 25, 2018