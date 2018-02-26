Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal fans react to their performance against Manchester City

26 February, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final last night the fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations after the game.

The Gunners failed to put up a fight against Pep Guardiola’s side and the players were heavily criticised for their lacklustre display at Wembley.

Arsenal have been very inconsistent this season but the Gunners faithful were expecting a trophy given their impressive record at Wembley in the recent seasons.

Goals from Aguero, Kompany and David Silva sealed a memorable cup win for the Premier League leaders as Arsenal struggled to cope with City’s intensity.

Players like Xhaka and Ramsey failed to control the game in the midfield and Arsenal paid a heavy price. The Gunners are already out of the top four race and the Europa League is their only chance of silverware it seems.

Arsenal fans seemed quite disappointed with the unprofessional performance from their players and this is how they reacted on Twitter after the game.

 

