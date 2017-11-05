Everton interested in signing Jonny Evans from WBA

Everton are looking to improve their defence in January and they could make a move for Jonny Evans.
The WBA defender was linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer but the Baggies managed to keep him at the club back then. It seems that they will have to fight to keep him at the club once again in January.
As per reports, Everton want Evans to partner Keane at the heart of their defence and Moshiri is ready to spend the money. The Toffees have had a disastrous start to the season and Koeman has already lost his job because of that. It appears that they are keen on saving the season and signing someone like Evans would be a massive step in the right direction.
The former Manchester United is proven at this level and he would be a solid addition for most teams in the division.
Apparently, WBA value him at £35million and it will be interesting to see whether Everton are willing to pay that much for their target.
There is no doubt that Everton have been poor at the back and the likes of Jagielka and Williams need replacing. Evans has the ability, experience and leadership qualities to fill that void and improve the side. Getting him would be a huge boost for the Toffees and it could prove to be season-defining in the end.