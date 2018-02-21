Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij set to leave Lazio in summer

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij is all set to leave the club at the end of this season.
The Dutchman’s contract expires in the summer and the 26-year-old has refused to sign a new deal with the Serie A club.
Lazio have already confirmed that there will be no more negotiations about a new deal. They have also thanked the player for his performances and professionalism this season.
As per the reports, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the player but De Vrij prefers to join Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho needs to add to his defence in the summer and signing the Lazio star would be a sensational transfer. The 26-year-old is a very good defender but what makes the deal sensational is the fact that he will be a free transfer. It could be one of the best bargains this summer.
Similarly, Liverpool need to sign a defender to partner Van Dijk and De Vrij would be the ideal choice. Both players have played together for their country.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up at the end of this season. Whoever signs De Vrij will be getting a very good footballer on a massive bargain.