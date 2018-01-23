Newcastle looking to sign Kevin Gameiro from Atletico Madrid

Newcastle are hoping to sign a striker in January and Benitez has identified Kevin Gameiro as a target.
The Atletico Madrid striker has been in and out of the first team this season and it is evident that he is no longer a starter for Diego Simeone.
Gameiro has been linked with a move away from Spain and reports claim that Newcastle are working on a deal to sign the 30-year-old.
The report adds that Benitez has convinced Mike Ashley to fund a move for the frontman and the Newcastle owner is ready to break the club’s transfer record (£16m for Michael Owen) in order to sign him.
The Frenchman is a proven goalscorer and he has managed to score 83 goals in his last four seasons in La Liga. There is no doubt that he would be a sensational addition to the Newcastle side.
The Magpies have scored just 22 times in the Premier League this season and someone like Gameiro could secure their status as a Premier League club for another season at least.