8 players who could leave Manchester United after FA Cup final against Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea meet at Wembley for Saturday’s FA Cup final, which could be the last Red Devils outing for eight players.
Marouane Fellaini has an uncertain future, as the Belgian midfielder is yet to sign a new deal and could leave for nothing this summer as a result. Manager Jose Mourinho isn’t confident he’ll stay.
Anthony Martial has spent the season on the periphery and could be sold for the right price as Mourinho clearly prefers Alexis Sanchez on the left-wing to the Frenchman.
He’s missed out on the World Cup squad this summer after making only 18 Premier League starts and lasting a full 90 minutes on just five occasions. With his deal up next year, United may want to cash in early rather than risk losing him for free.
Juan Mata’s deal is also up in 2019 and his lack of activity could make him expendable this summer – just six Premier League starts since January. He’s scored just three league goals all season.
Luke Shaw is expected to leave after falling out with Mourinho and having racked up just eight league starts in 2017/18. With 32-year-old winger Ashley Young getting in at left-back ahead of Shaw, it’s clear he’s unwanted.
Daley Blind has amassed just four league starts for United this season and has spent the campaign out of the matchday squad as Mourinho as the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof for defensive options. He should be on his way this summer.
Matteo Darmian should be on his way out of Old Trafford as he’s made just five league starts and has reportedly ‘said yes’ to joining Juventus.
Marcos Rojo has made just eight league starts this season and has spent the campaign out of the matchday squad due to the stiff competition in defence. He has three years left on his deal but reports suggest an exit could soon be on the cards.
Scott McTominay enjoyed a brief run in the side after being promoted from the reverses, but he could be loaned out if United strengthen in the midfield department this summer. He’s racked up just 200 minutes of playing time in the league since March.
United could have a very different look next season, with eight members of the squad potentially playing their final game against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.