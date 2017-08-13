7 Clubs to profit from Paulinho’s transfer to Barcelona

The Daily Mail announced on Saturday that FC Barcelona have completed the signing of midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande for a reported £36.5 million (€40 million).
The Brazilian will reportedly become Barcelona’s first big signing of the summer since his compatriot Neymar Jr.’s €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. Of the €40 million that the Catalans are spending on Paulinho, almost the entirety of it will be paid to Guangzhou but five per cent of it will be distributed among six other clubs because of a ‘solidarity clause’ that puts the Chinese club under obligation to share the amount with some of Paulinho’s former clubs.
There are four clubs from Brazil and two from Europe that are in contention to receive some share of the sum. Corinthians, Club Atlético Juventus, Clube Atlético Bragantino and Grêmio Osasco Audax Esporte Clube in Paulinho’s home land will take most of the five percent.
Corinthians will pocket 0.86 % of the total which is about €343,000. Audax Osasco will reportedly net €705,000. Juventus will receive the least amount among the Brazilian clubs with only €50,000 owed to them.
FC Vilnius of Lithuania and ŁKS Łódź of Poland where Paulinho spent a year each from 2006 to 2008 are owed €150,000 and €191,000 respectively.