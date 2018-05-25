6 players who could leave Liverpool after the Champions League final

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, which could be Emre Can’s farewell appearance as he nears a switch to Juventus.
However, the German international isn’t the only player who could be departing after Saturday’s encounter, with eight more players having an uncertain future at Anfield.
So, who else could follow Can through the exit door?
Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan could be the first player gone this summer, with the 30-year-old having made just six appearances since joining the Reds in 2015 – the last of which came all the way back in May 2016.
His deal is up in 12 months, and with no chance of dethroning Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius in the first-team, he might have to leave for more playing time. If he’s fit enough to pass a medical and finds himself a suitor, Liverpool may not stand in his way.
Jon Flanagan was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers after being found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend. It’s hard to see the Reds doing anything other than cancelling his contract as soon as possible this summer, as the 25-year-old hasn’t made a Premier League appearance for Liverpool since March 2016.
Lazar Markovic has continued to be loaned out by Liverpool ever since his 2014-move from Benfica. The 24-year-old has embarked upon four loan moves away from Anfield and has just 12 months left on his deal.
If the Reds want to recoup some of the £20m back that they paid for him, a sale could be on the cards this summer. They won’t want to lose him for nothing in 2019.
While Danny Ings is a favourite of Jurgen Klopp’s, he’s unlikely to rack up much game time next season with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as competition.
The 25-year-old has made just 25 appearances in three years at Liverpool, with injuries cutting down his playing time, and a move away from Anfield might be the best way to resurrect his career and get first-team football.
He’s contracted until 2020 and it’s unlikely Klopp would force him out, but Ings has made just three Premier League starts in 2017/18 so his future looks away from Merseyside.
Divock Origi spent the season on loan at Wolfsburg, scoring just seven goals in 37 games. Like Ings, stiff competition in Liverpool’s attack could be the reason he considers his future this summer.
His deal with the Reds is up in 2019 and an extension doesn’t look to be coming his way. So, either Liverpool cash in now or lose him for free next year.
Daniel Sturridge was on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season but made just six appearances in an injury-hit campaign.
The 28-year-old struggled for playing time under Klopp previously and may have to leave this summer for first-team football. His deal with Liverpool is up next year and it seems unlikely he’ll be given an extension.
Honourable mentions: Danny Ward, Ragnar Klavan, Connor Randall, Alberto Moreno, Marko Grujic, Sheyi Ojo