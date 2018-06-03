£44 million Stuttgart star issues “come and get me” plea to Arsenal

Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard wants to join Arsenal this summer.
According to Calcio Insider, the 22-year-old has told the Bundesliga club that his dream is to play in the Premier League.
The centre-back, who played every league game for Stuttgart this season, is also being monitored by Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Napoli.
Dortmund are thought to have held talks with Pavard’s agent, but with his preferred destination being England the Gunners are in pole position to secure his services.
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also scouted Pavard over the past few months, although neither club are expected to follow up with a bid.
Pavard made his Ligue 1 debut for Lille in January 2015 at Nantes in a 1–1 draw.
He moved to Stuttgart in 2016 and has gone on to make 57 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring twice.
Pavard was selected by France’s head coach Didier Deschamps for friendly matches against Wales and Germany in November 2017.
He made his debut against the former and his since been called up to the France squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.