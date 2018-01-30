4-2-3-1: Man Utd’s strongest possible XI vs Spurs

Manchester United will collide against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Who will come out on top?
The Red Devils are currently 2nd in the PL table, 12 points behind league leaders and neighbors Manchester City. On the other hand, Spurs are 5th in the table, 2 points behind Liverpool (4th) and 8 points behind the Old Trafford club.
As far as Jose Mourinho’s team news is concerned, we can expect the former Chelsea boss to make more than a few changes in the squad that started the FA Cup contest vs Yeovil at the weekend.
David de Gea should return to replace Argentine star Sergio Romero in the goal. The likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young should replace Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw in the wing-back positions. Smalling and Jones should start in the central defense.
Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will probably return to start in the central midfield for Manchester United.
As far as the attack is concerned, Romelu Lukaku should return to start in the lone center forward position. Behind the Belgian striker, we can expect the likes of Lingard, Mata and Sanchez to start.
Here is Man Utd’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Spurs.