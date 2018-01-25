4-2-2-2: How Arsenal could line up with Aubameyang

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 last night to book their place in the final of the Carabao Cup. Can they beat Manchester City to win the title next month?
The north Londoners recently sold Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and hired the services of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the Old Trafford club. The Gunners are looking to further amplify the quality of their attack and they are trying to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund.
Yesterday, BBC Sport reported that the Bundesliga club rejected a bid worth £43.64m from Arsenal and are looking to get over £50m for their prized asset.
The 28-year-old Gabon international is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and this season, he has so far netted 21 times in 23 appearances for the German club.
In the summer transfer window, Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Lacazette from Lyon. Unfortunately, the French international has not been able to hit top form as yet. If Aubameyang does end up moving to the Emirates, he could form a mouth-watering strike partnership with the Les Bleus star.
Wenger should utilize a 4-2-2-2 formation and use the likes of Ozil and Mkhitaryan behind the two strikers. Here is how Arsenal could line up with Aubameyang if the African star does join the Gunners.