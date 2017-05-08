3 signings that can solve Manchester United’s problems next season

Manchester United have fallen. This is less opinion, but fact. If United qualify for Champions League football, there will be nothing short of parades in the streets. In stark contrast, nearly four years ago, Ferguson led United to a historic 20th league title. A Champions League spot and minor trophies are a start but it is purely underwhelming at the core. Teams once dreaded travelling to Old Trafford under Ferguson. Nowadays, players believe they can nick an easy point by parking the bus and countering.
So how does Jose Mourinho restore his side to the glory days? United’s most notable problems are in front of net, but Mourinho could rework various aspects throughout the squad. Only the injured and aging Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken the ten goal mark this season. The midfield has often failed to control games. United lack a true centre-back partner for Bailly. In the typical Mourinho way, United will spend big this summer to revamp the squad. Without further delay, here three signings to solve the faltering Manchester giants’ problems.
1. Antoine Griezmann
Number one comes as no surprise, as the Frenchman has been linked to Manchester United time and time again. The main problem for Mourinho’s men is the lack of creativity and poor finishing. Atletico’s starman is a proven goalscorer, has plenty of pace, and is a fantastic dribbler, so he would be a perfect fit in Jose’s counterattack system. Despite an impressive goal tally, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s lack of pace and desire to drop deep has heavily hindered United on the counter. In contrast, what the squad needs is a young, pacey, proven goalscorer, and Griezmann is precisely this.
2. Fabinho
This season, Mourinho has lined up with a midfield three diamond. Usually, Michael carrick has played defensive midfielder with Pogba and Herrera occupying the middle of the park. Similar to Carrick, Fabinho has served a near identical job over in Monaco, performing a hugely influential role in Monaco’s league challenge. He has all the necessary attributes: Height, strength, creativity, and intelligence. At 23 years old, he could easily be at the club for ten years, forming a well-balanced diamond with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba for years to come. Together. the trio has an incredible passing ability, defensive attributes, and precise shooting to match.
3. Victor Lindelof
To wrap things up, Victor Lindelof could be exactly what United need to solidify the back line. The Swede is only 22 years old. He already has high-level experience with Benfica, including in the Champions League. Eric Bailly has undeniably been a revelation this season. He has earned nine clean sheets in 20 games, as well as a 76% tackle success rate (whoscored.com). Unfortunately, the Ivorian lacks a worthy centre-back alongside him throughout the season. Bailly is only 23, and partnered by Lindelof, the duo could easily form a formidable partnership for years to come.
In conclusion, Antoine Griezmann can provide United goals and creativity, Fabinho could replace an aging Michael Carrick, and Victor Lindelof would be the perfect partner for Eric Bailly. All three potential signings are extremely realistic, and they would certainly be a meaningful step forward in fixing Manchester United.