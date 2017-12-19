3 Premier League records Manchester City are set to break

Manchester City recorded an unprecedented 16th straight win at the weekend, with a 4-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur. This was after a win at Old Trafford the previous week over their nearest title rivals and neighbours Man United. The manner in which Pep Guardiola’s men dominated these games was incredible. Eighteen weeks into the season, they are 11 points clear at the top.
Despite football being one of the most unpredictable sports there is, it’s difficult to see anyone having a chance of stopping City. They have faced the best, and completely blown everyone away. Everton are the only team thus far to get any points off them. They have every base covered and are, at the moment, one of the best teams in the world. At this rate, they are one of the favourites for the UEFA Champions League as well.
The records will keep tumbling, if City can continue their current vein of form. Here, we take a look at three Premier League records Guardiola’s boys are set to break this season.
1) Record points
With 52 points from 18 games, City are set to become the first team in the history of the Premier League to break the 100-point barrier. The current record points tally stands at 95, which Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea achieved in the 2004/05 season. At the current rate, Man City will end up with 109 points. If they get to the three-figure mark, it will be an incredible stamp of dominance and a serious blow to every other team in the league.
To beat the current record of 95, City only need another 44 points from their remaining 20 games. To put it into perspective, they can afford to lose 5 games in the second half of the campaign. At the moment, that doesn’t look like it’s happening.
2) Record number of goals
The City team is absolutely abound with goals. Guardiola can afford to drop Sergio Aguero, one of the best strikers in the history of the Premier League, and still see his side put 4 or 5 past the opposition. The likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus all look like hitting double figures for the season.
The current record for most goals stands at 103, by Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea in 2009/10. City currently have 56 goals from 18 goals. If they maintain this average, their tally will stand at 118 at the end of the season.
3) Record number of wins
Chelsea broke this record last year, when they won 30 of their 38 games. Antonio Conte’s men though, are likely to be swept off the books within 12 months. City have already won 17 games, and need all three points in 14 of their remaining 20 games to break the record. A win percentage of 70% shouldn’t be too much of a task for a side that is looking unstoppable right now. For all we know, they might even do it in the next 14 games itself!
Notable mention – Invincibles?
When Arsenal finished the 2003/04 season without losing a single game, it was difficult to see anyone repeating it in the near future. City won’t technically be breaking this record, but seeing them go the entire season unbeaten would be a true “holy s@*$” moment.