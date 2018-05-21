3 players who could leave Arsenal before a new manager is appointed

Arsenal are still no closer to appointing a new manager, but there are four players who could be on their way out of the Emirates this summer before Arsene Wenger’s replacement is even identified.
Santi Cazorla looks set to return to Villarreal this summer at the end of his Arsenal contract. Despite being regarded as the club’s most talented player, he hasn’t featured for the Gunners since October 2016. Arsenal have little other reason than sentimentality to offer him a new deal and the new regime have been tasked with trimming the wage bill rather than adding to it.
If Cazorla leaving Arsenal hurts supporters, Jack Wilshere’s impending departure will be horrific. The 26-year-old has looked ‘resigned to leaving’ as he’s been unable to come to an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal. Wilshere rose through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008, making over 190 appearances in all competitions, but he could be leaving very soon.
David Ospina has spent the season on the periphery after being convinced by Wenger to stay last summer and could force a move this time round. The 29-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances as he was more heavily used in Europe and the domestic cups.
And despite playing in the EFL Cup final and Europa League semis, it’s hard to see Ospina staying for another campaign as Petr Cech’s understudy. His deal is up in 12 months and rumours of interest from Turkey aren’t going away. The Colombian nearly joined Fenerbahce last summer. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave this time.
Stats from Transfermarkt.