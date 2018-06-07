Gonzalo Higuain indicates that he could join Chelsea this summer

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has hinted that he could be on his way to Premier League giants Chelsea ahead of next season.
The Blues will need a new first-choice striker as they look to challenge for major silverware next season, after Alvaro Morata misfired during his first season in England.
The Argentina international Higuain was in great form during the past season as he went on to play 35 Serie A games, scoring 16 goals and contributing six assists.
Higuain has definitively indicated that he would like to play in the Premier League.
At 30-years-old, now is the perfect time for him to test himself in the Premier League as he will near the latter end of his career during the coming years.
Higuain is a proven scorer at the highest level and Chelsea will be able to benefit from his intelligence and experience as they look to rebuild following a disastrous season by their standards.
He said: “I would like to play in the Premier League.
“Argentina should try to go as far as possible, we know that getting to the final is very complicated , but the desire is there.”
A swap deal between Higuain and Morata could be on the cards this summer.