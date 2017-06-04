Everton want England international to replace imminent departure Romelu Lukaku

The market is hot for strikers which could soon see Romelu Lukaku join Chelsea or Manchester United.
United are in fact, willing to offer Everton the chance to re-sign Wayne Rooney as part of the deal to land Lukaku who is believed to prefer joining his former club, Chelsea.
Either way, Everton are losing a striker and are thought to be interested in bringing in 30-year-old Jamie Vardy to lead the line. Vardy enjoyed a tremendous season with Leicester in 2015/16, when the Foxes surprised the world by being crowned champions of the Premier League. He received plenty of interest last summer, with Arsenal notably the biggest suitors. However, Vardy decided to stay put and signed a new contract instead. He ended up scoring 13 times in a disappointing season for Leicester.
It looks like Leicester are going to lose some key players with Riyad Mahrez already expressing interest in leaving the club.
A reason Everton may be able to lure the player is because director of football Steve Walsh was head of recruitment at Leicester, when the club signed Vardy for £1m from Fleetwood five years ago.
West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang has also been linked with a move to Merseyside.
Vardy, rejected a £20m move to Arsenal last summer, hinted earlier last month that he was keen to stay at the club.
“It’s football, anything can happen,” said Vardy.