2017 Summer European Transfers Betting & Preview

With the league campaigns done and dusted, top European sides are now focused on adding to their squad for the next season.
The transfer window opens in July but it seems that negotiations are already underway for some record breaking deals. with betting markets in a frenzy over expected and out of left field transfers.
Here at Sportslens.com, we look at some of the major transfers that are likely to happen in this potentially record-breaking summer window.
Virgil van Dijk to Chelsea/Liverpool
The Southampton defender is a target for Chelsea and Liverpool this summer.
Both clubs are looking to add a new centre-back and the Dutchman would be ideal for both teams. Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and the Saints are likely to charge a premium for his services.
Liverpool are in the Champions League qualifiers after a top four finish and Jurgen Klopp will be armed with a massive transfer war chest if reports are to be believed. However, Chelsea are better equipped financially and are a more attractive prospect for any player looking to win trophies.
Odds: 6/4 with Sky Bet (both Liverpool & Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid
Monaco seem determined to hold on to Mbappe for another season. But Los Blancos are keen on signing the French winger this summer.
The 18-year-old has had a sensational season in Ligue 1 as well as the Champions League. With 26 goals in 44 games, Mbappe has guided his side to the Ligue 1 title this season.
The French attacker is the most sought after player this summer and the Spanish champions will have to part with a world record fee in order to sign him.
Odds: 3/1 with Sky Bet
James Rodriguez to Manchester United
The Colombian is seemingly frustrated with life at Bernabeu and is angling for a move away.
Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Apparently, he has a verbal agreement in place as well. His agent Jorge Mendes represents Mourinho as well and therefore a deal should be easy to complete if the Red Devils match Real Madrid’s asking price.
Zidane has used Rodriguez as a squad player this season and it makes sense for him to look for a move in order to play regularly.
If Mourinho can complete a deal for the Colombian, the Portuguese will have one of the best attacking units in the country. Alongside Martial, Rashford, Mkhitaryan and Mata, Rodriguez could take the Red Devils to the title next season.
Odds: 30/100 with Sky Bet
David De Gea to Real Madrid
The Spaniard is being linked with a move back to La Liga once again.
Apparently, Perez wants De Gea to replace Navas as Real Madrid’s first choice keeper and Los Blancos will be keen to avoid any paperwork problems they had last time out.
Mourinho has vowed to let his players leave if they want to and Real Madrid will now need to match the asking price if they want to secure the services of De Gea.
Odds: 2/7 with Sky Bet
Diego Costa to the Chinese Super League
The Chelsea striker has been linked with a move to China for a while now.
Tianjin are very interested in the Spanish international and Costa has been angling for a move as well.
The 28-year-old was pictured saying his goodbyes to the fans at Stamford Bridge yesterday. It seems that Costa might have played his final match in Chelsea colours. His exit will certainly be a blow for the Premier League champions. Costa has helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles during his time at the club.
Odds: 1/3 with Sky Bet