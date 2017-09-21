2017 Golden Boy Nominations: Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the list

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been nominated for the 2017 Golden Boy award alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.
Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is on the list as well.
The award is organized by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport and the title is given out to the most impressive footballer under the age of 21, playing in Europe.
While the likes of Rashford and Jesus have been in the limelight for a while now, players like Calvert-Lewin have gone under the radar. The Everton forward is very highly rated by the coaches at Goodison Park and he has been impressing Ronald Koeman for a while.
Calvert-Lewin showed everyone exactly why he is on that list last night against Sunderland. The young Everton attacker looked sharp and he was lethal in front of the goal.
The 20-year-old scored twice to set up a date with the Premier League champions Chelsea in the next round of the Carabao Cup.
The Golden Boy 2017 nominees are:
Aarón Martin Espanyol
Jean-Kévin Augustin RB Leipzig
Rodrigo Bentacur Juventus
Steven Bergwijn PSV Eindhoven
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton
Federico Chiesa Fiorentina
Ousmane Dembélé Barcelona
Amadou Diawara Napoli
Kasper Dolberg Ajax
Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan
Gabriel Jesus Manchester City
Joe Gomez Liverpool
Benjamin Henrichs Bayer Leverkusen
Borja Mayoral Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain
Emre Mor Celta Vigo
Reece Oxford Borussia Mönchengladbach
Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Allan Saint-Maximim Nice
Dominic Solanke Liverpool
Theo Hernández Real Madrid
Youri Tielemans Monaco
Enes Unal Villarreal
Kyle Walker-Peters Tottenham.