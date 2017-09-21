Blog Competitions English Premier League 2017 Golden Boy Nominations: Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the list

2017 Golden Boy Nominations: Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the list

21 September, 2017 English Premier League, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been nominated for the 2017 Golden Boy award alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is on the list as well.

The award is organized by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport and the title is given out to the most impressive footballer under the age of 21, playing in Europe.

While the likes of Rashford and Jesus have been in the limelight for a while now, players like Calvert-Lewin have gone under the radar. The Everton forward is very highly rated by the coaches at Goodison Park and he has been impressing Ronald Koeman for a while.

Calvert-Lewin showed everyone exactly why he is on that list last night against Sunderland. The young Everton attacker looked sharp and he was lethal in front of the goal.

The 20-year-old scored twice to set up a date with the Premier League champions Chelsea in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The Golden Boy 2017 nominees are:

Aarón Martin Espanyol

Jean-Kévin Augustin RB Leipzig

Rodrigo Bentacur Juventus

Steven Bergwijn PSV Eindhoven

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton

Federico Chiesa Fiorentina

Ousmane Dembélé Barcelona

Amadou Diawara Napoli

Kasper Dolberg Ajax

Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan

Gabriel Jesus Manchester City

Joe Gomez Liverpool

Benjamin Henrichs Bayer Leverkusen

Borja Mayoral Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain

Emre Mor Celta Vigo

Reece Oxford Borussia Mönchengladbach

Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund

Marcus Rashford Manchester United

Allan Saint-Maximim Nice

Dominic Solanke Liverpool

Theo Hernández Real Madrid

 Youri Tielemans Monaco

Enes Unal Villarreal

Kyle Walker-Peters Tottenham.

 

Everton set to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Toffees fans react on Twitter
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com